COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 116 people have died from COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The fatalities, announced in DHEC’s weekly virus update, includes 60 confirmed and 56 probable COVID-19 deaths. The report also includes an additional 667 confirmed and 347 probable cases.

Those newly reported fatalities include on probable COVID-19 death in Dillon County, one confirmed death in Florence County, and six confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s total to 1.15 confirmed cases, 314,580 probable cases, 14,915 confirmed deaths and 2,578 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, one probable

Dillon – One probable

Florence – 12 confirmed, 10 probable

Horry – 40 confirmed, 30 probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – Four confirmed