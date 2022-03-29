COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A dozen COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and 27 are in intensive care units across the state, according to the most recent information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reports 131 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25.6% fewer than the previous week.

In its weekly report on Tuesday, DHEC announced an additional 650 confirmed and 445 probable cases. However, DHEC has shifted away from collecting case counts, and has instead focused on hospitalization numbers.

It also reported that there were eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two probable COVID-19 deaths within the last week. Those deaths include one confirmed COVID-19 death in Florence County, and one in Horry County.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.16 confirmed cases, 314,570 probable cases, 14,987 confirmed deaths and 2,604 probable deaths.