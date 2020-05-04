DHEC: 12 new cases of coronavirus in Florence Co.; 1 new death in Horry Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Monday announced 135 new cases of the coronavirus, and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,757 and those who have died to 283.

Six of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Marlboro (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 4 new (230 total)

Marion: 3 new (40 total)

Dillon: 2 new (74 total)

Marlboro: 2 new (52 total)

Darlington: 4 new (144 total)

Florence: 12 new (348 total)

Georgetown: 1 new (46 total)

Other counties:

Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Greenville (30), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1), York (1)

