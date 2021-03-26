DHEC: 12 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There were 657 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced during a daily pandemic update on Friday.

DHEC also reported an additional 471 probable COVID-19 cases and 12 new, confirmed deaths. Of 24,303 new tests reported to DHEC, 3.6% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 462,140 confirmed cases, 84,530 probable cases, 8,031 confirmed deaths and 1,061 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. More than 6.6 million tests have been administered statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, two probable

Dillon – 16 confirmed

Florence – 12 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 45 confirmed, 60 probable

Marion – Eight confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, one probable