DHEC: 12 new COVID-19 deaths, including a young adult in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A dozen additional people have died of COVID-19 in the state, according to an update Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Among those newly-reported deaths is the confirmed death of a young adult in Florence County, and the probable COVID-19-caused death of a middle-aged person in Horry County. DHEC defines young adults as those between the ages of 18 and 34.

DHEC also announced 447 new, confirmed cases and 256 probable cases. Of 11,203 new tests reported to the state, 5% were positive for the virus.

Positive results from rapid tests are considered probable cases.

Tuesday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 472,310 confirmed cases, 91,818 probable cases, 8,177 confirmed deaths and 1,112 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – one confirmed

Dillon – Seven confirmed

Florence – Seven confirmed, three probable

Horry – 17 confirmed, 16 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed, two probable