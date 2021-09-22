DHEC: 13 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, daily COVID-19 cases has remained below 2,000 for the second day in a row, according to information released Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update is based on information DHEC received on Monday. DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

The update includes 1,599 new, confirmed cases, 728 probable cases, 69 confirmed deaths and 16 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 17,849 new tests reported to the state, 13.8% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths were two confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Darlington County, three confirmed deaths in Florence County, 13 confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County, and two confirmed and one probable death in Marion County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 672,143 confirmed cases, 162,737 probable cases, 10,347 confirmed deaths and 1,566 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Of the state’s 11,576 inpatient hospital beds, 84.6% were in use, according to DHEC on Wednesday. Of those, 24.41% were being used by COVID-19 patients. About 83.1% of intensive care unit beds were in use, and 46.01% of ventilators were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 22 confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – 13 confirmed, five probable

Florence – 28 confirmed, 20 probable

Horry – 103 confirmed, 60 probable

Marion – 10 confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, five probable