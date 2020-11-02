DHEC: 785 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 10 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC announced Monday 785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,048 and the number of confirmed deaths to 3,679.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 7

Dillon – 9

Florence – 26

Georgetown – 11

Horry – 39

Marion – 13

Marlboro – 6

