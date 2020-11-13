DHEC: 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 17 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC announced on Friday 1,348 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 181,243.

DHEC also announced additional 17 deaths, bringing the total to 3,835. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

Number of new cases reported in our counties:

Darlington – 16

Dillon – 3

Florence – 29

Georgetown – 5

Horry – 58

Marion – 8

Marlboro – 6

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC says a total of 2,261,465 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.