DHEC: 14 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourteen additional people have died from COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

DHEC also reported 229 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 224 probable cases and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 11,348 new tests reported to the state, 4.7% were positive for the virus.

The previous day, DHEC reported less than 200 new, confirmed cases.

Among the new deaths were an elderly person in Darlington County, an elderly person in Horry County and an elderly person in Marlboro County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 486,761 confirmed cases, 99,196 probable cases, 8,467 confirmed deaths and 1,152 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two probable

Dillon – One probable

Florence – 12 confirmed, two probable

Horry – Two confirmed, 20 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Six confirmed, five probable