DHEC: 14 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourteen additional people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday.

There were also 510 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 435 probable cases and 14 new, probable COVID-19-caused deaths, according to DHEC. Of 12,657 new tests reported to the state, 5.7% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths were two probable COVID-19 deaths of middle-aged persons and the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.

Thursday’s update brings the state to 465,650 total confirmed cases, 87,031 probable cases, 8,087 confirmed deaths and 1,087 probable COVID-19 caused deaths. More than 6.7 million tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, three probable

Dillon – 11 confirmed, one probable

Florence – Five confirmed, two probable

Horry – 29 confirmed, 45 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, one probable