DHEC: 143 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday an additional 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 total in Horry and Florence counties.

Statewide, there were 1,754 new confirmed cases and 137 probable cases. There were 21 new, confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.

Of those, one was the probable COVID-19 death of a middle-aged person in Marlboro County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 208,435, probable cases to 14,628, confirmed deaths to 4,145, and 321 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington –34 confirmed, 17 probable

Dillon – 7 confirmed

Florence – 72 confirmed, 2 probable

Georgetown – 5 confirmed, 3 probable

Horry – 143 confirmed, 9 probable

Marion – 15 confirmed

Marlboro – 8 confirmed, 4 probable

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more aboutwho should get tested here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,591,017 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 23.8%.

Hospital Bed OccupancyHospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.