COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There were 145 confirmed and 46 COVID-19 deaths in the state during the last week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The report, based on information for the week that ended on Saturday, is the first weekly report the agency has made since it announced last month that it was ending daily updates. The change was due to the increase in the availability of accurate, rapid at-home testing, along with a steady decline in cases. DHEC also said it would shift its focus from using case counts to emphasizing hospitalization and death statistics.

Among those newly announced deaths were two confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death in Darlington County, 12 confirmed and five probable deaths in Horry County, one probable death in Marion County and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

The report released Tuesday also includes 986 new, confirmed cases and 510 probable cases. Of 44,453 new tests reported to the state, 3.8% were positive for the virus.

As of information updated right before midnight on Sunday, 249 COVID-19 positive individuals were in hospitals, 27 were on a ventilator and 54 were in an intensive care unit.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Seven confirmed, one probable

Dillon – Five confirmed

Florence – 27 confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 58 confirmed, 45 probable

Marion – Six confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, two probable