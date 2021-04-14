DHEC: 15 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 466 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control reported Wednesday.

DHEC also announced 348 probable cases and 15 new, confirmed deaths. Of 8,198 new tests reported to the state, 8.6% were positive for the virus, a jump from previous days

Positive results from rapid tests are counted as probable cases.

Among the newly-announced deaths are an elderly person in Darlington County, a middle-aged person in Florence County, a middle-aged person in Horry County and a middle-aged person in Marlboro County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 472,786 confirmed cases, 92,145 probable cases, 8,192 confirmed deaths and 1,112 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, 19 probable

Dillon – Three confirmed, one probable

Florence – Nine confirmed, four probable

Horry – 33 confirmed, 33 probable

Marion – Five confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – One confirmed, 10 probable