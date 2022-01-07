DHEC: 1,566 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 132 ventilated as cases continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 1,566 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 275 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 132 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the state, according to data updated Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, 80.6% of inpatient beds are in use, 78.58% of ICU beds are being used and 27.91% of ventilators are being used. In Horry County, about 91% of hospital beds were filled.

The constant increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to experience an exponential increase in case counts amidst the spread of the omicron variant.

On Friday, DHEC announced an additional 9,376 cases, 3,620 probable cases, five confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 42,790 new tests reported to the state, 29.3% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s numbers come a day after the state announced a new record high for the number of new, confirmed cases the state has experienced in a single day.

Out of 17,221 new cases reported to the state between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15, 71% were among people who were not fully vaccinated, according to new information from DHEC. Of 617 hospitalizations, 64% were not fully vaccinated, and 74% of the 179 deaths were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

The update brings the state’s totals to 826,703 confirmed cases, 221,549 probable cases, 12,743 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,003 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 47 confirmed, 45 probable

Dillon – 53 confirmed, 14 probable

Florence – 199 confirmed, 128 probable

Horry – 359 confirmed, 372 probable

Marion – 76 confirmed, 13 probable

Marlboro – 34 confirmed, 21 probable