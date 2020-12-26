DHEC: 162 new cases of COVID-19 for Horry County, 3,111 new cases across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday announced 3,111 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 74 new deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 266,678, and 4,736 deaths.
Cases by county in our area:
Darlington – 36
Dillon – 25
Florence – 92
Georgetown – 29
Horry – 162
Marion – 20
Marlboro –11
