DHEC: 1,629 new cases of COVID-19, 179 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 1,629 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 39,587, probable cases to 114, confirmed deaths to 777, and 7 probable deaths.

Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), Florence (3), Horry (2), Lexington (3), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Sumter (1) counties.

County breakdown:

Horry: 179 new (3,727 total)

Marion: 3 new (214 total)

Dillon: 8 new (316 total)

Marlboro: 4 new (310 total)

Darlington: 9 new (461 total)

Florence: 34 new (1,266 total)

Georgetown: 20 new (506 total)

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (29), Allendale (7), Anderson (41), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (43), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (244), Cherokee (12), Chester (11), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (3), Florence (34), Georgetown (20), Greenville (246), Greenwood (20), Hampton (2), Horry (179), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (2), Lexington (64), Marion (3), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (44), Richland (114), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (99), Sumter (36), Union (4), Williamsburg (2), York (42)

There are currently 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 442,263 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,634 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%.