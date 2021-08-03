DHEC: 1,651 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, Horry County continues to be hotspot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina continues to see daily COVID-19 case numbers it hasn’t experienced since February, according to new information released Tuesday from the state’s health agency.

The numbers announced Tuesday, which are based on information the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received on Sunday, show 1,651 new, confirmed cases, 414 probable ones and two confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 20,910 new tests reported to the state, 19.7% were positive for the virus.

Horry County reported 171 new, confirmed cases, making it the county with the second-highest new case count. It was beaten by Richland County, which had 186 confirmed cases.

About 77.6% of the state’s 11,268 impatient hospital beds were occupied, according to DHEC’s weekly hospital bed report, which was updated Tuesday. Of those patients, 8.34% had COVID-19. About 71.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds were occupied, as of Tuesday, and 24.17% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

In Horry County, 94.7% of hospital beds were occupied.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 512,440 confirmed cases, 113,598 probable cases, 8,741 confirmed deaths and 1,176 probable COVID-19-related deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Eight confirmed

Florence – 32 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 171 confirmed, 33 probable

Marion – Five confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed