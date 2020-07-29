DHEC: 1,666 new cases of COVID-19, with 48 additional confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Wednesday announced 1,666 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 48 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,423, confirmed deaths to 1,551, and 64 probable deaths.

News cases today for our area:

Darlington – 28

Dillon – 6

Florence – 44

Georgetown – 39

Horry – 78

Marion – 8

Marlboro – 3

Other counties: please click here.

Additional deaths reported today for our area:

Darlington – 1

Florence – 1

Georgetown – 1

Horry – 6

Confirmed deaths in other counties: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 734,149 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.9%.