DHEC: 187 new cases of coronavirus in SC, 15 new in Horry Co

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Tuesday announced 187 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, including three new deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,417, and those who have died to 51.

The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Greenville (1) and Lexington (2) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.



Darlington 2 – (29 total)

Florence – 6 (45 total)

Georgetown – 1 (22 total)

Horry – 15 (96 total)

Marion – 1 (5 total)

Marlboro – 2 (8 total)

Aiken – 1

Anderson – 3

Bamberg – 1

Beaufort – 6

Berkeley – 3

Charleston – 5

Chester – 1

Chesterfield – 1

Clarendon – 10

Fairfield – 1

Greenville – 10

Greenwood – 1

Hampton – 1

Jasper – 1

Kershaw – 7

Lancaster – 3

Lee – 1

Lexington – 6

Oconee – 1

Orangeburg – 2

Pickens – 1

Richland – 29

Saluda – 1

Spartanburg – 32

Sumter – 15

Union – 3

Williamsburg – 1

York – 13

Two counties, Abbeville and Dorchester, each lost a case from their total counts as the cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,123 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 941 were positive and 7,182 were negative. A total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,594 hospital beds are available and 6,376 are utilized, which is a 53.3 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

Cases by ZIP Code

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code. These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.

DHEC Shares Standing Sneeze Guard Template Online

Today, DHEC shared a template for standing sneeze guards online. These 30×36″ sneeze guards were developed for the community. They stand on a counter or desk and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals. Using the guards may help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These guards can be produced by a printing company using the downloadable print files. Download print files.

DHEC ordered 2,500 sneeze guards for use in statewide DHEC and South Carolina Department Motor Vehicle offices, and convenient stores and restaurants while supplies last. Since the demand has been high, we are making the template available online for individuals to use.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.