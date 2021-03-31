DHEC: 19 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are more than 474 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

DHEC also announced 380 probable cases, 19 new, confirmed deaths and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 10,665 new tests reported to DHEC, 6.6% were positive for the virus.

Of the new deaths, one was an elderly person in Florence and one was an elderly person in Horry County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 465,142 confirmed cases, 86,488 probable cases, 8,075 confirmed deaths and 1,071 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Four confirmed

Florence – Nine confirmed, four probable

Horry – 36 confirmed, 38 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – One probable