DHEC: 1,993 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 24 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,993 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 24 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 381,812 and confirmed deaths to 5,944 for South Carolina.

The percent positive for Thursday is 28.4%. DHEC says a total of 4,555,905 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 25

Dillon – 6

Florence – 82

Georgetown – 5

Horry – 95

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 6

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths by county: please click here.