COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died of COVID-19 last week, according to a Tuesday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The deaths, which occurred during the week of March 27 to April 2, were in Greenville and Richland counties. Within the last few weeks, DHEC has moved away from announcing newly reported deaths — no matter when they happened — and instead now only reports deaths that happened in the previous week in the state.

Tuesday’s report also includes 632 new, confirmed cases and 319 probable cases.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.16 million confirmed cases, 314,410 probable cases, 15,045 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,605 probable COVID-19 deaths.

There are 101 COVID-19-positive people hospitalized in South Carolina, 20.5% fewer than the previous week, according to the most recent information from DHEC. There are 24 COVID-19-positive patients in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators, the same as last week.

New COVID-19 admissions to hospitals increased 38.5% from the previous week.

As of information updated shortly before midnight on Saturday, 20.1% of South Carolina children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 16.3% have completed vaccination. About 60% of South Carolinians over the age of 12 have completed vaccination, and 54.2% of all eligible South Carolinians have completed vaccination.