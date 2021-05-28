DHEC: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Two additional elderly persons have died of COVID-19 in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.

DHEC also announced an additional 257 new, confirmed cases, 151 probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and seven probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 13,016 new tests reported to the state, 2.9% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly-reported deaths were the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Florence County, and the probable COVID-19-caused of an elderly person in Darlington County.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 491,391 confirmed cases, 101,260 probable cases, 8,563 confirmed deaths and 1,163 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four confirmed, four probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 10 confirmed, three probable

Horry – Nine confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – Five confirmed, six probable