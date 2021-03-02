DHEC: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

File image of the coronavirus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 496 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday.

There were an additional 96, new, probable cases, 13 new, confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death.

Of the new deaths, two were in Horry County.

The new numbers bring South Carolina’s total to 445,523 confirmed cases, 73,300 probable cases, 7,606 confirmed deaths and 970 probable deaths.

Of the 14,821 new tests reported to DHEC, 4.6% were positive for the virus.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 17 confirmed

Dillon – Five confirmed

Florence – 16 confirmed, five probable,

Horry – 54 confirmed, 20 probable

Marion – Four confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed