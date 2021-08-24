DHEC: 20.4% more COVID-19 patients hospitalized since last week

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals is up 20.4% this week over last week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Along with the increase in hospitalizations, .2% more acute hospital beds were in use, 13.9% more COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and 18.2% more COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units across the state.

Hospital staffing shortages got slightly better in the last week, improving by 4.2%.

More than 1% of the population in Dillon, Florence, Horry and Marion counties have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to DHEC data updated on Sunday.

In Horry County, hospital beds were 92.9% occupied. There were four of 96 ICU beds open, with 43 of the 92 beds in use occupied with COVID-19 patients. There were 44 ventilators in use out of 161, and 683 out of 735 hospital beds were in use. Of those, 195 had COVID-19 patients in them.

In Dillon County, 100% of hospital beds were full, according to DHEC data.

Statewide, 80.93% of inpatient beds were in use, as of Tuesday. About 81.2% of ICU beds were in use, and 34.52% of ventilators were in use.

DHEC announced an additional 3,121 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 527 probable ones, nine confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death on Tuesday, according to data it received on Sunday.

Of those, one confirmed death was in Horry County.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 568,857 confirmed cases, 130,340 probable ones, 9,073 confirmed deaths and 1,251 probable COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 36 confirmed, nine probable

Dillon – 17 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 146 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 253 confirmed, 40 probable

Marion – 22 confirmed, four probable

Marlboro – Nine confirmed