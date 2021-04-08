DHEC: 20 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 20 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

DHEC also reported four probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 495 new, confirmed cases and 450 probable cases. Results from rapid testing are considered probable cases.

Of 11,376 new tests, 5.6% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths was an elderly person in Florence County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 469,467 confirmed cases, 90,130 probable cases, 8,138 confirmed deaths and 1,099 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, three probable

Dillon – 11 confirmed

Florence – 12 confirmed, six probable

Horry – 25 confirmed, 34 probable

Marion – One confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – One confirmed, one probable