DHEC: 20% of Horry County COVID-19 tests coming back positive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County continues to have one of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the state, with 20% of tests coming back as positive, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Thursday, 12,854 new tests were reported to DHEC statewide, 18.7% returned positive.

That rise comes as infections continue to spike upward in the last week, with 44 of the state’s 46 counties now classified as having “high” two-week incidence rates, and the state recording 1,878 new cases, according to information reported Thursday. DHEC’s Thursday update is based on data it received on Tuesday.

In addition to the new, confirmed cases, DHEC also reported an additional 902 probable cases, eight confirmed deaths and one probable death.

That update brings the state’s totals to 515,891 confirmed cases, 115,146 probable cases, 8,763 confirmed deaths and 1,176 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Horry County’s incidence rate was 723.3 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, as of Thursday, making it one of the highest rates in the state as South Carolina continues to see case numbers it hasn’t experienced since February.

DHEC defines a “low” rate as fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people within two weeks, a “moderate” rate is defined as between 51 and 200 cases, and a high rate is more than 200.

About 5.3% of people with COVID-19 in Horry County were hospitalized, as of Tuesday. DHEC updates hospitalization numbers once a week.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, 11 probable

Dillon – Seven confirmed, six probable

Florence – 24 confirmed, 27 probable

Horry – 122 confirmed, 108 probable

Marion – Eight confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, 26 probable