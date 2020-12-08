DHEC: 232 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry, Florence counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an additional 232 confirmed COVID-19 cases combined in Horry and Florence counties, the department reported Tuesday.

Of the state’s new 2,115 confirmed and 33 probable cases, 13 confirmed cases were in Dillon County, 113 confirmed and two probable cases were in Horry County, 120 confirmed and three probable cases were in Florence County, 24 confirmed cases were in Marion County and six confirmed and one probable case were in Marlboro County.

Tuesday’s update brought the state’s total to 220,961 confirmed cases, 15,993 probable cases, 4,253 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths.

The state has done 2.9 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of the 11,214 individual tests reported to DHEC on Monday, 18.9% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update reported that 77.42% of the state’s in-patient beds were in use, with 13.67% of those COVID-19 patients. About 76% of the state’s intensive care beds were utilized, with 23.42% of those COVID-19 patients.