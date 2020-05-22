DHEC: 245 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 85% estimated to have recovered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,638 and the total number of deaths to 419.

DHEC also estimates 85% of the people who they have symptom onset data for have recovered. The recovery rate is updated every Tuesday and Friday.

County breakdown:

Horry: 26 new

Marion: 3 new

Dillon: 8 new

Marlboro: 2 new

Darlington: 2 new

Florence: 11 new

Georgetown: 1 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3)