DHEC: 245 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 85% estimated to have recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,638 and the total number of deaths to 419.
DHEC also estimates 85% of the people who they have symptom onset data for have recovered. The recovery rate is updated every Tuesday and Friday.
County breakdown:
- Horry: 26 new
- Marion: 3 new
- Dillon: 8 new
- Marlboro: 2 new
- Darlington: 2 new
- Florence: 11 new
- Georgetown: 1 new
New cases in all counties: Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3)