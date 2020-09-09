DHEC: 250 new cases of COVID-19 in SC; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Wednesday announced 250 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 29 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097, probable cases to 2,116, confirmed deaths to 2,800, and 142 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 2

Dillon – 0

Florence – 23

Georgetown – 3

Horry – 25

Marion – 0

Marlboro – 1

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,083,009 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,744 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.3%.