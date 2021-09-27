DHEC: 26.8% fewer COVID-19 patients admitted to South Carolina hospitals than last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina recorded 1,827 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to information reported by the state’s health agency on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released three separate days worth of data on Monday, based on information it received two days before each report.

Monday’s report includes 405 new, probable COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths. Out of 29,837 new tests reported to the state, 8.3% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths were the confirmed deaths of two people in Florence County.

Saturday’s report included 2,277 confirmed cases, 856 probable cases, 33 confirmed deaths and 27 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Among those deaths was the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Dillon County, two confirmed and one probable death in Florence County, two probable deaths in Horry County and one confirmed death in Marion County.

Sunday’s report included 2,399 confirmed cases, 518 probable cases, 58 confirmed deaths and nine probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Among those deaths were the confirmed deaths of two people in Florence County, four confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County, one confirmed death in Marion County, and one confirmed and one probable death in Marlboro County.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized was down by 12.6% compared to the previous week. The number of COVID-19 patients who are on a ventilator is down by 8%, 5.8% fewer COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units and 26.8% fewer COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals.

About 81.72% of the state’s inpatient beds were occupied, as of Monday. About 82.69% of ICU beds were in use, and 44.61% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

Of the state’s eligible residents, 60.1% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.7% have completed vaccination.

New case counts for local counties follows The following data is based only on Monday’s report:

Darlington – 14 confirmed, 11 probable

Dillon – 20 confirmed, three probable

Florence – 41 confirmed, 10 probable

Horry – 143 confirmed, 25 probable

Marion – 11 confirmed, eight probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, three probable