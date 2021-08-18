DHEC: 26 new COVID-19 deaths, 8 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There were 2,487 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Monday, according to information reported by the state’s health agency on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced an additional 889 probable cases, 14 confirmed deaths and 12 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of those, three confirmed and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths were in Horry County.

Of 16,878 new tests reported to the state, 19% were positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 584,199 confirmed cases, 124,973 probable cases, 8,920 confirmed deaths and 1,211 probable deaths.

Of 11,440 total inpatient hospital beds in the state, 81.21% were in use, as of Wednesday. Of those, 19.33% were being used by COVID-19 patients. Of 1,381 in-use intensive care unit beds, 438 had COVID-19 patients. Of 647 ventilators in use, 276 were being used on COVID-19 patients.

As of Wednesday, 80.71% of ICU beds were in use, and 32.83% of ventilators were in use.

More than 1% of the population of both Horry and Marion counties have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last two weeks, according to DHEC.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, 27 probable

Dillon – 20 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 71 confirmed, 38 probable

Horry – 201 confirmed, 74 probable

Marion – Seven confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – 10 confirmed, six probable