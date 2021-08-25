DHEC: 2,659 new confirmed cases in the state; 27 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Twenty-seven additional people have died of COVID-19 in South Carolina according to information released Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The data, which is based on numbers DHEC received on Monday, also includes 2,659 new, confirmed cases, 1,056 probable cases and six probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 18,736 new tests reported to the state, 18.6% were positive for the virus.

One person in Florence County, three people in Horry County and one person in Marion County were among the COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 571,530 confirmed cases, 131,364 probable cases, 9,100 confirmed deaths and 1,257 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Hospital occupancy rates were up about 1 percentage point from earlier in the week, with 82.69% of the state’s 11,547 inpatient beds full. About 81.78% of the state’s 1,739 intensive care unit beds were occupied, and about 36.19% of the state’s 2,009 ventilators were in use.

About 22.5% of current inpatients have COVID-19, according to DHEC.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 15 confirmed, seven probable

Dillon – 17 confirmed, eight probable

Florence – 79 confirmed, 37 probable

Horry – 206 confirmed, 75 probable

Marion – Nine confirmed

Marlboro – Seven confirmed, eight probable