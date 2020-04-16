DHEC: 276 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 276 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including two new deaths.
Both deaths were elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions in Lee County.
New cases by county in the News13 viewing area:
- Horry: 5 new (155 total)
- Marion: 0 new (8 total)
- Dillon: 3 new (10 total)
- Marlboro: 4 new (19 total)
- Darlington: 5 new (49 total)
- Florence: 16 new (103 total)
- Georgetown: 1 new (34 total)
Here is the breakdown for the rest of the counties:
Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16),Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).