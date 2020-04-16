DHEC: 276 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 276 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including two new deaths.

Both deaths were elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions in Lee County.

New cases by county in the News13 viewing area:

Horry: 5 new (155 total)

Marion: 0 new (8 total)

Dillon: 3 new (10 total)

Marlboro: 4 new (19 total)

Darlington: 5 new (49 total)

Florence: 16 new (103 total)

Georgetown: 1 new (34 total)