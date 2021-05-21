DHEC: 281 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There were 281 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the state on Wednesday, according to information released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 184 more probable cases, two confirmed deaths and three, new probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 12,665 new tests reported to the state, 3.7% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 489,948 confirmed cases, 100,366 probable cases, 8,513 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Four confirmed

Florence – 19 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 17 confirmed, 10 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Two confirmed, one probable