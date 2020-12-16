DHEC: 3 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Florence County, state receives 42,900 vaccine doses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina reported 2,414 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the same day that the state had received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines, according to an update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were an additional 80 new, probable cases, 42 new, confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

Those numbers bring the state to 241,471 confirmed cases, 18,648 probable cases, 4,444 confirmed deaths and 356 probable deaths. Of those deaths, three were confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths of elderly persons in Florence County, which had an additional, probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person.

Fifteen public health facilities have received vaccinations since Monday. The state expects to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 vaccine doses by the end of the year.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 37 confirmed, 1 probable

Dillon – 21 confirmed, 1 probable

Florence – 93 confirmed, 5 probable

Georgetown – 19 confirmed

Horry – 111 confirmed, 7 probable

Marion – 13 confirmed

Marlboro – 8 confirmed

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 11,786 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.6%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.