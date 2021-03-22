DHEC: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has 343 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday.

The state also had 270 probable cases, 16 new deaths and four new, probable deaths, according to the agency.

Of the 11,407 new tests reported to the state, 4% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths were two were middle-aged persons and one elderly person in Florence County.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 459,772 confirmed cases, 82,431 probable cases, 7,969 confirmed deaths and 1,058 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – Four confirmed, three probable

Horry – 22 confirmed, 25 probable

Marion – Four confirmed

Marlboro – Two probable