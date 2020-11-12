DHEC: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow, with the state confirming a day-over-day increase of more than 250 new cases.

There were 1,243 new, confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases in the state, according to information released Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The department announced 987 new, confirmed cases the previous day.

There were eight confirmed deaths. Of those, one was an elderly individual in Darlington County, one was an elderly individual in Dillon County and one was an elderly person in Marion County.

The new numbers bring South Carolina’s total to 179,832 confirmed cases, 10,658 probable cases, 3,817 confirmed deaths and 267 probable deaths.

There were 69 confirmed and 12 probable cases in Horry County, 30 confirmed and five probable cases in Florence County, 11 confirmed and one probable case in Darlington County, six confirmed cases in Dillon County, five confirmed and one probable case in Marlboro County and one confirmed case in Marion County.

Hospital bed occupancy increased, with 80.78% of inpatient hospital beds filled statewide, according to information Thursday. About 9% of those patients have COVID-19. About 76.8% of intensive care unit beds were filled, and 25.73% of ventilators were being used. There were 91 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, as of the Thursday update.