DHEC: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County, 2 more in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths jumped on Wednesday, according to a daily update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Cases, which had been in the 300s for days, increased to 733, with another 288 probable cases. There were also 38 new, confirmed deaths, and 17 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Deaths can take weeks, and sometimes months, to be announced as COVID-19-caused.

Of 24,026 new tests sent to the state, 4.5% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly-reported deaths were the confirmed deaths of an elderly person in Darlington County, two elderly persons in Florence County, two elderly persons in Horry County and one middle-aged person in Horry County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 456,296 confirmed cases, 79,804 probable cases, 7,890 confirmed deaths and 1,043 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed

Dillon – Six confirmed

Florence – 18 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 53 confirmed, 34 probable

Marion – Four confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, five probable