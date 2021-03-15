DHEC: 310 COVID-19 cases, 0 new, confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced no new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths during a Monday update on the pandemic.

There was one new, probable COVID-19 caused death. Deaths can take weeks, and sometimes months, to be confirmed by the state agency.

DHEC also announced that there were 310 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 120 probable cases. Of the 12,379 new test results reported to the state, 3.4% were positive for the virus.

The update brings South Carolina’s total to 455,088 confirmed cases, 79,100 probable cases, 7,850 confirmed deaths and 1,028 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed

Dillon – Eight confirmed

Florence – Five confirmed, one probable

Horry – 11 confirmed, eight probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed, one probable