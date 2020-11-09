DHEC: 32 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County, 2 confirmed deaths statewide

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that Horry County had another 32 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to more than 176,000 cases.

There were 586 new, confirmed cases and 15 new statewide cases statewide, as of Monday, along with two new, confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

There have been 176,373 confirmed cases, 10,018 probable cases, 3,778 confirmed deaths and 263 probable deaths in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has administered more than 2.18 million tests, and 14.9% of the tests reported to DHEC on Sunday were positive.

There were 13 new, confirmed cases reported in Florence County, four in Marlboro County, three in Dillon County and two in Darlington County. There were no new cases in Marion County.

Hospital occupancy rates remained high, with 75.03% of South Carolina’s inpatient hospital beds occupied, as of Monday. There were 746 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 194 in intensive care units, and 101 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

