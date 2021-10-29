DHEC: 32 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, daily COVID-19 cases saw a slight bump Wednesday compared to the last two weeks, according to information released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced an additional 706 new, confirmed cases, 278 probable cases, 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 14 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 28,202 new tests reported to the state, 5% were positive for the virus.

Those new deaths include the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Horry County.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 719,120 confirmed cases, 178,032 probable cases, 11,851 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,865 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

About 54.8% of eligible South Carolina residents had been fully vaccinated, as of data from DHEC Wednesday. About 62.5% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, two probable

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – 24 confirmed, eight probable

Horry – 35 confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – Five confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – Three probable