DHEC: 3,234 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 283,424 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 3,234 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 283,424.

DHEC also announced 39 additional deaths, bringing the total to 4,885. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Thursday is 31.2%.

Here are the new cases by county in the News13 coverage area:

Darlington – 35

Dillon – 44

Florence – 96

Georgetown – 19

Horry – 167

Marion – 14

Marlboro – 24

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC says a total of 3,663,351 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.