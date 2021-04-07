DHEC: 324 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 324 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.
DHEC also reported an additional 178 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 6,250 new tests reported to the state, 7.9% were positive for the virus. The state has now received results from more than 6.9 million tests.
Among the new deaths was the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.
Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 468,939 confirmed cases, 89,692 probable cases, 8,118 confirmed deaths and 1,095 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
Positive rapid test results are considered probable cases.
New case counts for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – One confirmed
Dillon – One confirmed, three probable
Florence – Six confirmed
Horry – 29 confirmed, 11 probable
Marion – One positive
Marlboro – One positive