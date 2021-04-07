DHEC: 324 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 324 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

DHEC also reported an additional 178 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 6,250 new tests reported to the state, 7.9% were positive for the virus. The state has now received results from more than 6.9 million tests.

Among the new deaths was the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 468,939 confirmed cases, 89,692 probable cases, 8,118 confirmed deaths and 1,095 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Positive rapid test results are considered probable cases.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed

Dillon – One confirmed, three probable

Florence – Six confirmed

Horry – 29 confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – One positive

Marlboro – One positive