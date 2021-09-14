DHEC: 3,552 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina recorded an additional 3,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to new information from the state’s health agency.

The Tuesday report was based on data the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received on Sunday.

DHEC also announced 717 new, probable cases, 35 confirmed deaths and eight probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 31,504 new tests reported to the state, 12.9% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths was the confirmed deaths of three people in Horry County.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 651,091 confirmed cases, 155,506 probable cases, 9,890 confirmed deaths and 1,459 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

More than 1% of the populations in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to information updated by DHEC on Monday, a trend that has continued for about a month.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington — 26 confirmed, five probable

Darlington – 29 confirmed

Florence – 119 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 218 confirmed, 88 probable

Marion – 45 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – 13 confirmed, one probable