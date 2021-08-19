DHEC: 36 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 5 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty-six additional people, including five from Horry County, have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to information released Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The data, based on information DHEC received on Tuesday, also shows there were seven new, probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 2,116 new, confirmed cases and 1,089 additional probable ones. Of 18,525 new tests reported to the state, 14.6% tested positive for the virus.

The newly reported deaths also include one confirmed death in Florence County, and one confirmed death in Marion County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 550,365 confirmed cases, 126,066 probable cases, 8,964 confirmed deaths and 1,218 probable deaths.

Of the state’s 11,462 inpatient beds, 81.63% were occupied, and 19.59% of patients in them had COVID-19, as of information from DHEC on Thursday. Of the state’s 1,725 intensive care unit beds, 81.86% were occupied. Of the state’s 1,981 ventilators, 33.32% were in use.

Horry County has continued to have one of the state’s highest transmission rates, with more than 1% of the population being diagnosed within the last two weeks. In Marion County, about 1% of the population has also been diagnosed within the same timeframe. The highest rate was in Dorchester County, with an incidence rate of 1391.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week rolling period.

The percent positive rate for tests in Horry County was listed as “high,” as of Thursday, with 20.3% of tests being positive for the virus.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 18 confirmed, seven probable

Dillon – 17 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 97 confirmed, 17 probable

Horry – 132 confirmed, 73 probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – Nine confirmed, six probable