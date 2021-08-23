DHEC: 36 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,124 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, daily COVID-19 cases continues to stay above 3,000, according to data released Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Those statistics are based on information compiled by DHEC over the weekend. Monday’s numbers come from data reported to DHEC on Saturday.

Monday’s report announced 3,124 new, confirmed cases, 416 probable ones, 36 confirmed deaths and nine probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Out of 32,951 new tests reported to the state, 12.7% were positive for the virus.

New case numbers for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 29 confirmed, four probable

Dillon – 30 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 136 confirmed, four probable

Horry – 187 confirmed, 26 probable

Marion – 28 confirmed

Marlboro – 19 confirmed

Sunday’s report included 3,963 new, confirmed cases, 1,048 probable ones, 14 confirmed deaths and 13 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of an unspecified amount of new tests reported to the state, 15.1% were positive for the virus.

Saturday’s report announced 3,591 new, confirmed cases, 1,011 probable ones, 25 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of an unspecified amount of new tests reported to the state, 11.2% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths reported Monday were one confirmed and one probable death in Florence, and three confirmed and one probable death in Horry County.