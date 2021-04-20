DHEC: 362 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 362 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added to the state’s pandemic tally, according to information released Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced that there are 202 new, probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Positive results from rapid testing count toward probable cases.

One of those confirmed deaths was an elderly person in Dillon County.

Of 7,756 new cases reported to the state, 6.2% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 476,506 confirmed cases, 94,100 probable cases, 8,237 confirmed deaths and 1,118 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, six probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 21 confirmed

Horry – 19 confirmed, 16 probable

Marion – Three confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Seven confirmed, two probable