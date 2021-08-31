DHEC: 3,631 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths, in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 29 people have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Tuesday.

There were another eight probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 3,631 new, confirmed cases and 712 probable cases. Of 30,203 new tests reported to the state, 15.8% were positive for the virus.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 40 confirmed, four probable

Dillon – 10 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 137 confirmed, 10 probable

Horry – 263 confirmed, 100 probable

Marion – 15 confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – 12 confirmed, two probable

Find statewide, county-by-county numbers here.

Among the newly announced deaths is the probable COVID-19-caused death of a person in Darlington County and three confirmed deaths in Florence County.

More than 1% of the populations in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with the virus in the last two weeks, according to information updated by DHEC on Sunday.

Hospitals in Marion County had reached full occupancy, as of information updated by DHEC on Tuesday. Horry County hospitals were about 91% full, with more than half of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, 80.5% of the state’s 11,464 inpatient beds were in use, as of Tuesday. Of those, 24.76% have COVID-19. Of the state’s 1,729 ICU beds, 80.79% were in use, and 35.87% of the state’s 2,049 ventilators were in use.

According to information updated Sunday, 56.6% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.6% have completed full vaccination.