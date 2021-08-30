DHEC: 3,710 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has added 3,710 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total, according to information from the state’s health agency on Monday.

The number, which is based on data the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received on Saturday, also shows an additional 495 probable cases and one confirmed death. Of 41,229 new tests reported to the state, 11.4% were positive for the virus.

DHEC announces data to the public about two days after it receives it. It releases reports for Saturday and Sunday on Mondays.

DHEC’s Sunday report adds 4,573 new, confirmed cases, 1,302 probable cases, 36 confirmed deaths and 21 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

The Saturday report includes 4,540 new, confirmed cases, 1,452 probable cases, 49 confirmed deaths and four probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Among the new deaths announced by DHEC in the Saturday, Sunday and Monday reports include three confirmed deaths in Florence County, six confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

According to information updated Sunday by DHEC, 8% more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized compared to the week before, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by 10.4%. About 80.57% of hospital beds statewide were in use.

About 56.5% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.5% were fully vaccinated, according to information updated Saturday.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 592,909 confirmed cases, 137,776 probable cases, 9,259 confirmed deaths and 1,303 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts reported on Monday for local counties are as follows. The data listed below does not include the Saturday and Sunday reports:

Darlington – 50 confirmed, 16 probable

Dillon – 33 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 208 confirmed, eight probable

Horry – 245 confirmed, 17 probable

Marion – 28 confirmed

Marlboro – 20 confirmed